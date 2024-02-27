Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,035 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bank of America worth $310,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 23,522,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,549,324. The company has a market cap of $269.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

