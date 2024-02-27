International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4-155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.65 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Trading Down 9.4 %

IMXI traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 416,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $24,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.