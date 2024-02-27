Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147,864 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $1,058,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 444,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 596,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock valued at $420,351,741. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of META traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

