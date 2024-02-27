Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,289. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.