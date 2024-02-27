Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 758,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 348,003 shares.The stock last traded at $91.65 and had previously closed at $91.46.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.