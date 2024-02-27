Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,337 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CVX traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.59. 7,850,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

