RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $7,557,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 898,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,117. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.