Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 35,680 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 2,316,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,951,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

