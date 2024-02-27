Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.89. 11,216,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,175,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.