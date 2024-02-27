SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.30. 2,875,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

