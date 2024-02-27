CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.50

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 153.46 ($1.95), with a volume of 167487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($1.95).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

