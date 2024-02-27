Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.64 ($0.10), with a volume of 2704608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

