Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $590.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 131888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 3.6 %

About Keystone Law Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.48 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

