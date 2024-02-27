Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 3%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,579,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,556,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

