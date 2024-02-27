Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.69. 3,625,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.83. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.29, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.