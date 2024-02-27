Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $148,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,035. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

