Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 394,485 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 394,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $140.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.