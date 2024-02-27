Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.00

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 1435138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

