WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.41

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 2730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 539.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 172.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

