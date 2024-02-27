Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,576,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 11,083,578 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 10.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

