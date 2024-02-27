iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,318,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432,154 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 17,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.