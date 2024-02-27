Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 6.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 697,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,278,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

