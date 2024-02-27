Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $46,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 637,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,062. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.