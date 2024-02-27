HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Trading Down 2.7%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.43 and last traded at $193.67. Approximately 310,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 365,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

