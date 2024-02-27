Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 15.4%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 111,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 29,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

