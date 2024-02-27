Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.97

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 65791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $667.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

