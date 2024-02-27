Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

