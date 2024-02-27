Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 18,265 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $464.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The firm has a market cap of $371.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

