Fernbridge Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 111,943 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 8,273,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,346,715. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

