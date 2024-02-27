Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 427 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. 27,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,946. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.18%.

BRP Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.