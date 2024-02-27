Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 billion-$22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.0 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:M traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 12,687,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,589. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

