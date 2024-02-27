Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,954 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 15.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $157,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $297.57. 3,669,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

