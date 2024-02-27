Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,018,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 356.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Read Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.