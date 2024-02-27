Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 2,601,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 4,332,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,326. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

