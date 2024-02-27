Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.23 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 33,839,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345,182. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.