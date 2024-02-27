ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.65

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 716275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.