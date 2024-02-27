Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $917.09 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00011014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $917.09 million and $60.73 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 6.4383503 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $55,058,789.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

