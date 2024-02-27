Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.880 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,552,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock worth $5,870,915. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,434,000 after buying an additional 151,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

