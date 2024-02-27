Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.05% of CGI worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,081. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.