Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 27,060 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 761,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 962,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 223,273 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.