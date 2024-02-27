Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,355,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,697 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 191,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.