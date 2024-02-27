Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $46.83 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,454 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $46,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.29.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $1,603.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,244. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,473.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

