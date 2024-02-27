Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,548 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.7 %

Kanzhun stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 645,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,948. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.