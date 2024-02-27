Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $148.67 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Bausch Health Companies worth $148,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $20,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

