Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $148.67 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Bausch Health Companies worth $148,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $20,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.