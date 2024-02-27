Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 3.43% of Gores Holdings IX worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.3 %

GHIX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,184. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

