Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $17.48 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.53. The company had a trading volume of 377,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.