Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 339,679 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $54,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 401,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

