Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $38.89 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,391,969 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Crown worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.