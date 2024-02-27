Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $93.41 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,410,000. Crown Castle makes up 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,055. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

