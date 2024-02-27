Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.60. 1,436,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,227. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.